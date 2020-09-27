US 95 SB Centennial Center offramp closed for construction Monday in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Highway 95 southbound offramp to Centennial Center Boulevard will be closed from 12 a.m. until 5 a.m., on Monday Sept. 28, in northwest Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) says the temporary closure is needed to remove portable precast concrete barrier railing as part of the current $73 million phase of the Centennial Bowl. The project broke ground in January 2019.

Construction is scheduled to finish in mid-December of this year.

NDOT asks that motorists use caution while traveling through the work zone, take notice of construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible.