LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The flyover ramp on northbound U.S. 95 that drivers use to access Summerlin Parkway will be closed on Monday night for repairs.

The closure will start Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. and last until 4 a.m. on Sept. 4. Crews will repair a damaged barrier wall.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.