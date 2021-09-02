US 95 northbound emergency repairs tonight following fuel tanker incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following yesterday’s fuel truck incident on northbound US 95, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is scheduling emergency road repairs.

The emergency work to repair the surface will begin tonight at 11 p.m. The shoulder, HOV lane, and inside lane on US 95 will be closed between Rancho Drive and Jones Boulevard.

The incident caused significant damage to the pavement on the inside shoulder of the highway as well as the HOV lane and adjacent lane.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor who will work on milling, paving, and striping.

The work is scheduled to continue until 9 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 3.