LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turn off for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m.

No injuries are reported and Nevada State Police are on the scene but say it may be 9 a.m. before the lanes are reopened to traffic.