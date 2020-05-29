US 95 earthquake repairs will detour drivers for 2 weeks starting June 3

A portion of U.S. 95 in Esmeralda County was damaged due to the earthquake and was closed. Courtesy of the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers using US 95 should expect a detour beginning June 3 that will add about 30 minutes travel time between Tonopah and Hawthorne.

A section of US 95 will close from June 3-17 for roadway repairs to fix damage caused by the May 15 6.5-magnitude earthquake. Drivers will be detoured to State Route 360 and US 6 to get around construction just north of Coaldale Junction.

(Nevada Department of Transportation photo)

The Nevada Department of Transportation says $2.43 million in repairs will take two weeks. About 2,300 vehicles use that section of road every day, NDOT estimates.

The highway has been in use since reopening later in the day after the earthquake, but the half-mile section of US 95 requires further repairs for 3-inch gaps opened by the quake.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving. NDOT also works with the WAZE app to help drivers avoid delays.