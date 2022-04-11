LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major crash has closed U.S. 93 in Arizona between I-40 and Phoenix, according to a tweet from the RTC of Southern Nevada.

The crash is affecting travel between Las Vegas and Phoenix.

At least one death is reported in the crash, which involved two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck. An aerial photo of the crash scene indicates one of the tractor-trailers involved was hauling other vehicles.

It is unclear at this time if wind was a factor.

There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.