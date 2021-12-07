Local man arrested for threatening to blow up urology clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police have arrested a local man for threatening to blow up a urology clinic.

Police say 55-year-old David Mellor was waiting for an appointment at the clinic on the 7000 block of Sunset Rd October 14 when he became mad about his wait time.

The investigation showed he began demanding a $40 refund for his wasted time. When the clinic denied him, he left only to return again causing a scene.

After leaving a second time police say he then began emailing the clinic’s CEO and others multiple times, writing in one of them, “Can I ask how thick is the bullet proof glass in the waiting room?”

Police say Mellor then began calling the clinic multiple times using his husband’s phone line that showed the name Juan Mayen.

In one of the calls, police say he left the following message on Nov. 4, “Hi, I am part of the night crew and I placed a bomb in the urology building and it’s going to go off in forty-five minutes. It’s eight forty-five right now, so in forty-five minutes it’s going to go off and blow up you and the staff.”

On Nov. 26 police questioned Mayen. Mayen told police that Mellor had been off his medications causing him to becoming upset.

Then on Dec. 2 police talked with Mellor and placed him under arrest for “communicating a bomb threat.”

Mellor was taken to the Clark County Detention Center for booking.