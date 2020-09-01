Urban League ready to help parents as kids remain at home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With an eye on healthy lifestyles, the Las Vegas Urban League is providing expertise in nutrition for families struggling to juggle the switch to having school-age children at home instead of in the classroom.

Working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District, the Urban League’s WIC Nutrition Team can help families maintain healthier habits in everything from food choices to how much time you should allow your kids to play video games — no more than two hours a day.

The team offers advice on ways to change unhealthy eating habits, formulate healthy meals and develop proven methods to reduce obesity and chronic diseases.

“Our team is highly trained in the intervention and early detection to prevent childhood obesity by providing nutrition education and healthy food packages,” LaWanda Torres, Clinic Coordinator of the Flamingo West Office, said.

“Our counseling model utilizes science and evidence-based care plans to help families achieve a healthier lifestyle,” she said. “We address such health concerns as obesity, gestational diabetes mellitus, preeclampsia, hypertension, autism and many more health conditions. Our team’s motto is ‘Be Proactive, Not Reactive.’ ”

And the Urban League recognizes the potential for stress problems, offering assistance to help get through difficult times.

Among the Urban League’s guidelines: