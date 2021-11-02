UPS plans to hire 60K workers at nationwide virtual hiring event

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a major effort to prepare for the holiday shopping season, UPS announced its plans to hire 60,000 workers in a three-day blitz known as UPS Brown Friday. The package delivery company actually needs 100,000 seasonal workers and hopes the event will help.

UPS will be holding in-person hiring fairs as well as virtual fairs at this link. The UPS website says prospective employees could receive a job offer in 30 minutes or less for some roles. The site also says there are current openings that people can apply for now.

The online hiring fair takes place Nov. 4, 5 & 6.

UPS said the seasonal jobs usually end after Christmas or by mid-January.