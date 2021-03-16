UPS drivers save life of man pinned, leg severed in semi-truck accident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two UPS truck drivers recently saved a man’s life following a semi-truck versus pedestrian accident that happened in Tonopah, Nevada.

UPS drivers Julie Jefferson and Spencer McVay say they were driving along a rural stretch of highway in Nevada when they saw a man pinned underneath his own jackknifed semi-truck.

Realizing the man was bleeding out from a severed limb, Jefferson and McVay used the man’s belt to apply a tourniquet before moving the vehicle off of him.

“It was horrific,” said McVay, “I was doing everything I could not to cry.”

“He was panicking when I got there,” said Jefferson, “I got right in his face, held his hand and kept talking to him.”

The UPS drivers kept the man calm, awake, and warm in the cold 30-degree temperatures until first responders and a flight crew arrived.

Naomi Wilde, an EMT for over 20 years, said semi versus pedestrian incidents are one of the worst calls to get, so she immediately thinks the worst.

“If the UPS drivers had not been on scene and did those things, he wouldn’t have made it,” said Wilde.

“They went above and beyond – there’s no doubt they saved his life.” Wilde said the man is recovering and passed on his gratitude for the UPS drivers saving his life.