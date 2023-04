LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian-American Pacific Islander community is one of Las Vegas valley’s fastest-growing populations.

The Uplifted conference highlights the community’s contributions to the valley and takes place on April 27th and 28th at the INDUSTRIAL Event Space. It’s an opportunity for networking and educational workshops.

The conference is hosted by the Asian Hustle Network and the co-founder and COO Maggie Chui talked about the upcoming conference on Good Day Las Vegas.