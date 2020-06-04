UPDATE: No new COVID-19 related deaths in Clark County reported, 133 more positive cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County did not see any new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) latest report. Nine new deaths were reported the previous day.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 7,056 confirmed cases and 355 deaths, according to its dashboard that updates daily. The county’s total number of cases increased by 133 in the last day.

tatewide, the number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 429 with 8,935 confirmed cases. Currently, there are 429 deaths in Nevada and 8,931 confirmed cases.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, has been using their dashboard to report the number of COVID-19 tests and cases every morning, and deaths every afternoon.

Moving forward, the DHHS will now only update its data once a day, instead of twice a day. The data, including COVID-19 cases, tests and deaths, should be updated every morning.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

According to SNHD, 646 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS reported 3,976 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. A total of 180,008 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 15.2 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 5,461 recovered cases; that’s 78.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,596 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of 14 in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Monday, June 1:

Las Vegas: 5,073 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 853 positive tests

Henderson: 640 positive tests

Boulder City: 35 positive tests

Mesquite: 19 positive tests

Pahrump: 51 positive tests

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported 12 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county now has a total of 1,618 cases and 61 deaths.

ELKO COUNTY — One new positive test was reported Wednesday. A total of 26 COVID-19 cases and a single death have been reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 1,600 tests have been performed.

LYON COUNTY — A woman in her 50s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday. A total of 65 positive tests, along with one death. Three people are currently hospitalized and 48 people have recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Health officials reported three new positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The tests involved a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s. A total of 35 positive tests have been reported in the county. Officials say 26 people have recovered.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Eight counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, Lyon and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.