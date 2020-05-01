UPDATED: Nevada exceeds 5K cases of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada now has more than 5,000 positive cases of COVID-19. As of Friday morning, there are 5,227 cases. Overnight, the number of new cases grew by 229.

Clark County is reporting four more COVID-19 related deaths and 139 new cases.

The majority of cases are in Clark County. According to the Southern Nevada Health District. Of Nevada’s now 5,227 positive cases, 4,118 are reported in Clark County.

Statewide, nearly 54,000 tests have been conducted and nearly 37,000 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Clark County has exceeded 200 related deaths after the number grew by four overnight Thursday, bringing the total to 206, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

As cases continue to rise, so do the number of people who are recovering from COVID-19. According to SNHD’s Friday report, 2,756 people, or 66.93% of all cases reported in Clark County have recovered.

There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, April 22, making that the highest number in a single day.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 2,867 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 93 new cases reported Thursday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 458 total cases, up 14.

HENDERSON — 375 total cases, up 9.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 23 cases, unchanged. Mesquite has 9 cases. Pahrump reports 31 total cases, up 2.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

NYE COUNTY — The county is now reporting 37 positive tests for COVID-19 — 31 in Pahrump alone. One new case reported Thursday evening occurred in Pahrump.

CARSON CITY — A woman in her 70s is Carson City’s 44th person to test positive. The new report from Thursday puts the area’s total at 44 cases, including one death.

LYON COUNTY — A woman in her 20s has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Lyon County has had 28 people test positive.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Three new positive tests were reported on Thursday, and the county now has a total of 44 cases of COVID-19. Two women — one in her 50s and one in her 30s — and a man in his 50s are all self-isolating at home. Since the pandemic began, two people have died.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.