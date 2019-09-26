UPDATE: Wrobel pleads guilty in deadly shooting of casino executive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to online court documents, 44-year-old Anthony Wrobel has pleaded guilty in the deadly shooting of a casino executive last year.

It happened last year at a company picnic at Sunset Park. According to the arrest report, when Wrobel — an employee at The Venetian — arrived at the picnic on April 15, he asked a co-worker if any of the bosses were still at the event and was told that Mia Banks and Hector Rodriguez were still there.

Wrobel walked up to them, pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting. Banks was killed. Rodriguez was shot twice, but survived.

Wrobel pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon. He faces up to life in prison.

Sentencing is set for November.