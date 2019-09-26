Breaking News
UPDATE: Wrobel pleads guilty in deadly shooting of casino executive

UPDATE: Wrobel pleads guilty in deadly shooting of casino executive

Local News

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:
Wrobel_anthony_background_700_1524151035859.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to online court documents, 44-year-old Anthony Wrobel has pleaded guilty in the deadly shooting of a casino executive last year.

It happened last year at a company picnic at Sunset Park. According to the arrest report, when Wrobel — an employee at The Venetian — arrived at the picnic on April 15, he asked a co-worker if any of the bosses were still at the event and was told that Mia Banks and Hector Rodriguez were still there.

Wrobel walked up to them, pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting. Banks was killed. Rodriguez was shot twice, but survived.

Wrobel pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon. He faces up to life in prison.

Sentencing is set for November.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories