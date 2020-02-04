UPDATE: ‘World’s Worst Cat’ gets adopted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cat, titled by its shelter the ‘World’s Worst Cat,’ has found her forever home! Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina got a lot of attention last month after it posted the finicky feline’s adoption photo.

They described the cat, named Perdita, as “a jerk.” They wrote that she likes lurking in dark corners and being queen of the house.

Despite the odds, the rescue’s tactic was successful. The shelter said in a Facebook update last week that they received over 175 applications to adopt Perdita, and chose a loving couple from Tennessee. The animal rescue said in the post, “They adore her and she tolerates them.”

The couple is renaming the cat ‘Noel,’ “just in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger.”