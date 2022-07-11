LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following an investigation by the Clark County Coroner’s office, Metro police have determined a 53-year-old woman did die as a result of a car crash last week. The woman’s identity has yet to be released from the coroner’s office.

According to police, on Thursday, July 7, she was driving a Hyundai Azera westbound on Crestdale Lane and failed to make a stop at the intersection of Trailwood Drive. She crashed into a Mercedes Benz that was making a left turn from Trailwood onto Crestdale. The 56-year-old woman in the Mercedes suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

Initially, police did not want to count the 53-year-old woman’s death as a traffic-related fatality until the coroner had investigated. The coroner determined she died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

She is the 78th traffic-related fatality for the year.