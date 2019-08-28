UPDATE: Woman shot and killed in downtown apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We now know more about a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

Metro says they responded to a call of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Casino Center. Police say, when they got there they found a woman who had been shot several times. She later died at UMC.

Investigations show the victim was in the apartment when someone shot through the front security screen, hitting her. The shooter then got away before police got to the scene. Detectives believe the shooting may be drug-related.

Officials have not yest released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Metro at (702) 828-3521.