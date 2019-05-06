UPDATE: Wheelchair-bound person dies after being struck by car

A person in a wheelchair is dead Monday after being struck by a car on Boulder Highway near Sunset Road, according to Henderson Police.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. The northbound lanes of Boulder Highway near Sunset Road were closed for several hours as police investigated. The person in the wheelchair was struck while traveling in the bicycle lane.

The female driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. According to Katrina Rothmeyer with Henderson Police, impairment is a possible factor in the crash.

The male victim was transported to Henderson Hospital where he died.