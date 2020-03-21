UPDATE: Washoe County confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 22 total

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — Four more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Washoe County, bring the county’s total to 22. County officials have also announced one person has fully recovered from COVID-19.

The patient who recovered is a man in his 30s who recently traveled domestically. He has been released from self-isolation and is now the first Washoe County resident to do so.

The four new patients are:

A woman in her 60s who recently traveled domestically

A woman in her 20s who recently traveled internationally

A man in his 70s who is hospitalized

A man in his 50s who is hospitalized

The two women are self-isolating at this time. No further information is available about the two hospitalized patients.

The total case count of 22 includes current cases and those who have recovered.