UPDATE: Wanted fugitive fled from officers in North Las Vegas, suspect now in custody

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reports that Major Violator detectives were attempting to take a wanted fugitive from another jurisdiction into custody near the Beige Bluff Street in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Friday. The suspect is now in custody.

LVMPD Major Violator detectives were attempting to take a wanted fugitive from another jurisdiction into custody. The suspect fled from officers in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.



The suspect fled from officers in a vehicle at a high rate of speed and taken into custody near Brazil and Gowan without incident. Expect delays in the area as the investigation continues.

A media staging area has been designated at the corner of Gowan and Civic Center. Please check back with 8 News NOW for updates.