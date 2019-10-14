UPDATE: Victim in Henderson shooting identified by family

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — We now know the name of the man who was killed late Saturday night in Henderson. According to family, 43-year-old Ronnie Craven died in the shooting.

Craven is originally from Fort Smith, Arkansas. His family still lives there. They provided the above photo of Craven.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Clarity Court in Henderson. Another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

Police do not yet have a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.