UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting in downtown Las Vegas, police search for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The victim in a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday has been identified as 27-year-old Jose Elmer Escobar Pena. Pena died of gunshot wounds to the neck and torso, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Metro police responded to the shooting reported in the 2100 block of Fremont Street. Pena and another victim were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were transported to UMC Trauma. The second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims and the suspect got into an argument inside the nightclub and went out in the parking lot to fight when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victims, according to police.

Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in a nightclub parking lot near downtown Las Vegas Sunday morning (Bianca Holman/ KLAS-TV)

Police are still looking for the suspect, believed to be a male, “who was last seen leaving southbound on foot in the parking lot,” according to Lieutenant Ray Spencer with Metro Police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.