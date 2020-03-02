UPDATE: Victim found dead near truck stop in Apex identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man found dead near a truck stop in Apex has been identified as Dennis David Hopkins, 40.

The Coroner’s office attributed his death to a gunshot wound to the chest, ruling it a homicide.

Authorities responded to a call around 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 28 and found the victim on a roadway near the Love’s Travel Stop.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer reported the victim lived with his wife in a trailer near the back of the truck stop. The couple employed the suspect, who performed odd jobs for them.

Police say the victim and suspect were in the middle of a dispute when the suspect fired several shots, striking the victim. He then fled the scene and is still at large.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.