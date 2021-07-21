UNLV school of medicine construction date of completion nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Completion of the Kirk Kerkorian school of medicine on the UNLV campus is nearing its estimated date.

Construction crews broke ground in 2020 and are expected to finalize the nine-acre project by 2022.

The new five-story building would help open up opportunities to over 100 future doctors.

Once complete the first two floors will include clinical spaces and laboratories for simulation and anatomy.

Other plans include classrooms, a digital library, and administration offices which will be placed on the top three floors of the new construction.

The project has a 150-million dollar price tag and will help close a much-needed gap when it comes to a doctor shortage in the valley.

“Today in southern Nevada we are three-thousand doctors short on average to meet the national average that this community needs to service our citizens to receive average medical care, so by building a medical education building like this for our new UNLV school of medicine, it enables us the opportunity to grow future doctors who will service this community for the next fifty years,” said Maureen Schafer, President of Nevada Health & Bioscience corporation.

The topping-off ceremony for the new medical school building is scheduled to take place Friday, July, 23.