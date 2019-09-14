Update: Three people killed in crash at Flamingo & Duneville

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are dead as a result of a collision between a motorcycle and sedan on West Flamingo Road and Duneville Avenue Friday night. All three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victims in the 2012 Lexus ES350 were a 12-year-old female and 42-year-old male. The driver of the BMW S1000R motorcycle was a 29-year-old male.

Police say the motorcycle was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed and hit the sedan in the intersection of Flamingo and Duneville. The Lexus was making a left turn onto northbound Duneville when the collision occurred.

Metro says the front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the sedan and became embedded. Both vehicles overturned.

Flamingo was shut down between Jones and Lindell for several hours.

The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.