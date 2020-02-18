UPDATE: Third suspect arrested after body found in California links to Las Vegas murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A third suspect, identified as 33-year-old Davon Hickman, has been arrested in California for his involvement in a December 2019 crime.

Hickman is currently awaiting extradition to Las Vegas for murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon.

This third arrest is related to a murder investigation that resulted in the arrest of two other individuals in early January.

JANUARY 2019

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD) responded to a murder investigation that stemmed from a December 2019 incident. SBCSD officers assisted the California Highway Patrol at 4:30 a.m. and found a dead body inside a burned vehicle.

After the deputy coroner responded to the scene, it was determined the victim had sustained a gunshot wound.

Throughout the course of the SBCSD investigation, it was learned the murder victim, 44-year-old Jabar Anderson, was reported missing to the Henderson Police Department on Dec. 31.

That is when SBCSD requested assistance from the LVMPD and Henderson Police Department to assist in the investigation.

LVMPD Homicide Detectives learned Anderson worked at a daily/weekly motel property located in the on Boulder Highway and was involved in illegal narcotics activity.

Officers responded to the complex and located evidence that indicated the murder had occurred inside an apartment.

Detectives from LVMPD Homicide identified Jecory Kemp and Tyeshia James as suspects in the crime.

Officers arrested Kemp and James for murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery on Jan. 10.

Both suspects were transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked accordingly.