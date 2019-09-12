UPDATE: Suspect in murder case confirmed to be grad student at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — University officials have confirmed 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz is currently enrolled as a graduate student at the school. He was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of 19-year-old UNLV student Paula Davis.

Ruiz graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and is pursuing a graduate degree in accounting.

Police say the homicide happened Friday, September 6. Davis’ body was found in her vehicle in the 3700 block of Simmons Street.

During the investigation, Ruiz was identified as a suspect. Police say he and Davis previous dated. Ruiz was arrested and charged with open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with further information, in this case, is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.