UPDATE: Toxicology results back for suspect in fiery crash that killed 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver who allegedly caused the deadly crash on Desert Inn and Durango on Dec. 26, 2019 tested positive for marijuana. According to Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg, Tacuma Wesley, 28, had marijuana in his system, but they were not able to determine when the marijuana was consumed.

Wesley was among the deceased, and three others who died, including a child, were in the vehicle that was rear-ended.

3 innocent lives were taken from this earth, from their families, because of the selfish and reckless actions of one individual. 7 cars involved as they were sitting waiting for a traffic signal to change. When is it enough? @LVMPD @LVMPDSVAC #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/GoBpbGAVhq — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 27, 2019

Metro says a vehicle speeding eastbound Desert Inn near Durango rear-ended another vehicle, causing both to cross into the intersection. Three of the cars involved burst into flames. The third vehicle became engulfed when the initial two came to rest against it, causing all three to ignite.

The Vargas/Martinez family killed in a fiery crash at Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive.

A Go Fund Me page set up by family of the victims has raised close to 40,000 to cover funeral expenses. All victims in the deadly crash have now been identified by the Coroner’s office as: