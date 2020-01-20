UPDATE: Suspect arrested for beating elderly man on bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say they have arrested the man who beat an elderly man on a bus last month, causing him to lose an eye. They say 26-year-old Nathaniel Graves is the man shown in the video above who attacked the man.

The attack happened on the afternoon of December 13. Surveilance video shows the suspect put his feet in the victim’s lap. The victim asked the suspect to remove his feet, but Graves refused. After words were exchanged, the suspect stood up and punched the victim several times in the face.

Nathaniel Graves Mugshot

The victim was knocked out and later lost his right eye due to injuries sustained.

Graves was arrested near the 1800 block of Alexander on Saturday. He now faces charges for mayhem, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and abuse of an old/vulnerable person with substantial bodily harm. He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police thank the public for their help in finding Graves. The say the public was crucial in locating him.