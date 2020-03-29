UPDATE: Statewide positive COVID-19 cases up to 920

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is inching closer and closer to 1,000 total COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, March 29, 920 positive cases were confirmed in the state.

There have also been 15 deaths, meaning one more person has died since Saturday.

About 12,000 tests have been performed, with about 11,000 people being tested. Remember, some people have been tested more than once.

Just one week ago, there were 190 positive cases and two deaths in the entire state.

For a full breakdown of all Nevada COVID-19 stats, CLICK HERE.