UPDATE: Statewide positive COVID-19 cases up to 621, nearly 10K total tests performed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the state is now up to 621 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday evening, but the number of deaths is still at 10. All 10 of those deaths were in Clark County.

In Southern Nevada, there are currently 443 positive patients, 80 of whom are hospitalized.

On Friday, we also learned three residents living at the State Veterans Home in Boulder City tested positive, along with a Metro police employee.

For a look at a full breakdown of COVID-19 cases across the state, CLICK HERE.