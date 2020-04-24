UPDATE: Nevada reporting 195 COVID-19 deaths statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting 195 COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Thursday night.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada increased by 127 overnight, exceeding 4,000 cases and bringing the state’s new total to 4,208.

Statewide, at least 30,541 people have tested negative for the virus, and 42,709 tests have been conducted.

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 13 new deaths in the past 24 hours and 96 new cases of coronavirus, according to data reported Thursday morning.

The total number of deaths in Clark County is now at 163. There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, making that the highest number in a single day.

Humboldt County has now reported its second death. Washoe County reported a new death Thursday afternoon — a woman in her 100s, according to the Washoe County Health District’s website.

The number of people recovering from COVID-19 continues to rise. According to SNHD, 61% percent of all cases reported in Clark County have recovered.

SNHD’s Wednesday report shows 1,963 people in Clark County have recovered from the virus.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 2260 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 85 new cases reported Tuesday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 366 total cases, up 11.

HENDERSON — 312 total cases, up 4.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 22 cases, unchanged from yesterday. Mesquite has 7 cases, also unchanged. Pahrump reports 23 total cases, unchanged.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — A second death has been reported in Humboldt County. A man in his 60s who had been diagnosed previously died in the hospital Wednesday night, according to Health Officer Charles Stringham, MD. A total of 34 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in the county.

WASHOE COUNTY — One new death — a woman in her 100s, according to the Washoe County Health District — was reported Thursday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 22, with 26 new positive tests for COVID-19, and a total of 736 cases. Three deaths were reported on Wednesday.

NYE COUNTY — Two new cases have been reported in Pahrump, bringing Nye County’s total to 31 — 25 of the cases have been in Pahrump.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, and now, Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada. Five counties have reported no positive tests to date: Esmeralda, Storey, Pershing, Lander and Eureka.