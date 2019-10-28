Update: Second person dies in Red Rock helicopter crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner has confirmed and released the identity of the second helicopter crash victim at Red Rock last Tuesday, Oct. 23.

According to the Coroner, Howard Jameson, 27, of New Fairfield, Connecticut died on Friday, Oct. 25.

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area visitor center was identified as 53-year-old, Scott Socquet of Mildford, Connecticut.

The cause of death from both crash victims has not been released.

The NTSB and FAA are still investigating the cause of the crash.