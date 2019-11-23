UPDATE: Police release more information about shooting that critically injured 14-year-old

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have released new information about a shooting Tuesday night that critically injured a 14-year-old girl. It happened at an apartment complex near Centennial and Losee.

Friends and neighbors identify the 14-year-old girl as a “Amillion.” She is a Legacy High School student who lived here at Glenbrook Terrace Apartments. Police say she and others were in the back-parking lot of an apartment complex when a rain of bullets came down on them.

Michael Moorehead says he remembers watching TV in bed when he suddenly heard gunfire.

“Loud – boom, boom, boom, boom,” Morehead said. “I ran to the patio door that’s when I saw a white car speed by.”

North Las Vegas police say five people were hanging out in a small SUV when another car came by around 7:30 Tuesday night and fired multiple rounds before driving away. A bullet hit a 15-year-old boy in the ankle and 14-year-old Amillion in the head. She remains in the hospital in critical condition.

A student who did want to be identified says many of her Legacy High School peers are trying to comprehend the situation.

“I’m happy that she’s alive because she really didn’t deserve none of that and she was a good kid, like she was a really good kid,” said one of Amillion’s friends. “Everybody is in shock. It has been the talk of the school.”

No arrests have been made yet and police have not identified a motive, but it’s shaken many who live in this normally quiet complex

“Nothing like this has ever occurred,” said one woman who lived at the complex that did not want to be identified.

Detectives are working to determine if this shooting is possibly gang related. Police say the shooting is not likely connected to another shooting Tuesday evening near Washburn and North Fifth Street where two men were shot.