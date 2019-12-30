UPDATE: Police increase traffic-related fatalities to 110, pedestrian dies 3 days after crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro released a collision report that increases the number of fatal auto accidents in Nevada to 110, the most recent pedestrian died the day after Christmas.

According to the report, on Dec. 23 at approximately 5:02 p.m., an auto collision involving a pedestrian in a wheelchair on E. Tropicana Avenue near Sandhill Road, resulted in injuries to the pedestrian.

Witnesses told police a 2018 Ford Focus was stopped for a red traffic signal eastbound on Tropicana at Sandhill while a pedestrian seated in a wheelchair was entering a marked crosswalk on the west side of the intersection.

According to the report, the driver began to make a right turn onto Sandhill and struck the left side of the wheelchair, knocking the pedestrian to the ground. The injured man was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

The report stated the driver of the Ford Focus remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

On Dec. 30, the Clark County Coroner’s Office notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section that the pedestrian died as a result of that collision on Dec. 26, making it the 110th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2019.

This collision remains under investigation. Check back for updates.