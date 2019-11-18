UPDATE: Police believe juvenile was killed during drug deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re learning more about what led up to the deadly shooting of a juvenile this weekend. Early Saturday morning, investigators say the victim was involved in a drug deal in the area of Casada Way and Torrey Pines when there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police say the victim was hit, and then ran through an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Casada Way. He later collapsed in an alley on the other side of the apartment complex after he was shot a second time.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. Police have not said if there are any suspects as of yet.