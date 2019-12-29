UPDATE: Police arrest suspects involved in homicide at east Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with a homicide that left a 33-year-old man dead in east Las Vegas earlier this month.

Metro responded to an apartment complex in the area of Washington Avenue and Pecos Road in the early morning hours on Dec. 4, and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. On Saturday, Dec. 28, police arrested Oscar Reyes, 19, and Gerardo Aparicio, 35, in connection to the shooting.

Both Aparicio and Reyes have been charged with Open Murder and Conspire to Commit Murder. The suspects are being held without bail.

Their next court appearance is set for Tuesday, Dec. 31.