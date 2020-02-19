UPDATE: Peniston indicted for deadly DUI crash

LAS VEGAS — 46-year-old Anthony Peniston was indicted on Wednesday in connection with a deadly DUI crash back in November. Police say Peniston was driving under the influence and nearly 50 miles per hour over the speed limit when he hit and killed 73-year-old Arthur Hobbs.

Peniston allegedly drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Broadway Drive. That’s where he hit Hobbs’ car in the driver side, sending his vehicle in a tailspin, before coming to rest in the middle of the intersection. Peniston’s vehicle continued through the impact, traveling over the median, hitting a curb and coming to rest approximately 1000 feet from the initial crash.

According to the report, Peniston was traveling over 80 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone.

In an interview with police, Peniston allegedly told officers he had come to a stop at the intersection and only began to accelerate as Hobbs’ vehicle entered the intersection. That is when officers said Peniston smelled like alcohol. Peniston then said he had two drinks earlier in the evening.

Peniston was indicted on the following charges: