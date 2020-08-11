UPDATE: One deceased from auto-pedestrian crash Sunday on I-15 near US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, Aug. 9, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-15 approaching the US 95 northbound transition ramp hit and killed a pedestrian crossing the northbound travel lanes on 1-15.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 9:21 pm, a silver Lexus sedan was traveling northbound on I-15 approaching the US 95 northbound transition ramp while a pedestrian was crossing the northbound travel lanes on I-15.

For reasons unknown, the pedestrian entered the path of the Lexus where the front of the sedan struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the adult male pedestrian is pending next of kin notification. This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s fatal crash number 19, resulting in 31 fatalities for the year 2020.