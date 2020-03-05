UPDATE: One charged with capital murder after boy’s body found in car

UPDATE Mar. 3, 2020, 10:18 a.m.:

According to the WFPD, the remains found in a vehicle have been identified as 11-year-old Logan Cline.

Two people have been arrested in Las Vegas in connection with the death.

Stormy Johnson, 37 has been charged with capital murder according to WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure.

Corey Trumbull, 31, has been charged with tampering with evidence, first-degree kidnapping, domestic battery by strangulation, battery with substantial bodily harm according to the Clark County website.

Las Vegas authorities are helping with the investigation.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more on this information

UPDATE Mar. 2, 2020 10:57 a.m.:

The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the remains found near the Red Roof Inn as a “juvenile male.”

Sgt. Harold McClure said police are waiting until next of kin is notified to release the boy’s name.

McClure two warrants have been issued for tampering with evidence. One of the warrants has been issued for a male. The other warrant has been issued for a female.

UPDATE — Feb. 27, 2020, 2:23 p.m.: Wichita Falls police officers have located the remains of an unidentified human body, according to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Harold McClure.

One witness said the body could be related to a missing child investigation that occurred at the Red Roof Inn in December.

McClure did not give an age for the victim.

McClure said crime scene investigators are on scene, attempting to identify the remains.

The age and gender of the unidentified body are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police investigation involving multiple units and officers is currently underway on the corner of Kenley Avenue and Borton Street, near Craw Daddy’s and the Red Roof Inn.

The investigation began at around 12:21 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Kenley Avenue off Old Iowa Park Road.

One witness told reporter Curtis Jackson that police had been investigating a room at the Red Roof Inn when officers began taping the area off with crime scene tape.

















According to our crew on the scene, at least two crime scene vans, multiple police cruisers and several undercover cars are present.

Details of the investigation are unknown at this time.