LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An update on the Ukrainian born Las Vegas orchestra conductor we told you about last week.

Even as Taras Krysa was conducting The Las Vegas Sinfonietta concert over the weekend at the Clark County Library on Flamingo, he tells 8NewsNow that his heart is aching for his family and friends:

“The lives we know: we go to school, we go to teach, we go to rehearsals, we go to [the] bank, we go to restaurant. It doesn’t exist there. Normalcy? They still have electricity and water. And it’s considered o-k. We’re facing a humanitarian crisis. It’s impossible because we, we’re o-k here.”

Emotions ran high on both sides of the stage – for all the right reasons. There was more than one standing ovation as the group performed, among other pieces, a symphony composed by a recently discovered Ukranian composer.

Here are some links if you’d like to contribute to the Ukraine relief effort:

COME BACK ALIVE

HELP WAR CHILDREN / HELP INJURED UKRANIAN SOLDIERS / HELP THE UKRANIAN ARMY

LAS VEGAS SINFONIETTA donation page

