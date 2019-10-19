UPDATE: Officers were training prior to Officer-Involved Shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’ve now learned that the officers involved in the OIS from Friday morning were actually training. One of the officers was a Field Training Officer and the other was an officer in training.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 4800 block of Polar Lights Court near Ann Road and Decatur Boulevard.

The officers made a traffic stop because the vehicle’s license plates did not match the vehicle. The truck then led officers on a short chase before coming to a stop on Polar Lights Court. The truck then backed up, hitting the police cruiser in the passenger door, slamming it shut on the officer.

The officer then opened the door and fired several shots at the suspect. The suspect in the truck then drove away.

The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The suspect remains at large.

Officers believe the vehicle they were tailing was involved in a recent series of commercial burglaries. You can get a look at surveillance video from those burglaries by clicking HERE.