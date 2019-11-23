UPDATE: Officer, suspect identified in officer-involved shooting at McCarran Airport

*WATCH LIVE: Officials hold briefing on Thursday's officer-involved shooting at McCarran Airport #8NN STORY: https://bit.ly/2D7V9qw Posted by 8 News Now on Saturday, November 23, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have released the names of both the officer and suspect involved in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting at McCarran International Airport. The officer is identified as Sergeant Jason Hansen, 43, and the suspect as Jordan Henry.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Nov. 21 around 4 a.m. Officers located Henry outside Terminal 1 in a restricted baggage area after an airport employee reported a suspicious person in the area. As officers escorted Henry from the area, he became agitated.

In a press briefing held on Saturday, Nov. 23, officials say the officers involved attempted to handle the situation peacefully, but the suspect was aggressive and violent.

Henry attacked the first officer, knocking him to the ground, unconscious. A second officer attempted to use his taser to safely deescalate the situation, but it was ineffective. Henry attacked the second officer, knocking him to the ground. The third officer, Sergeant Hansen, then gave Henry commands to get on the ground. After not complying, Hansen fired two rounds at Henry.

Officials say Henry had two gunshot wounds to the torso area. He was treated on scene and then transported to UMC Trauma where he was listed in stable, but critical condition.

Henry faces charges including battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery on a protected person and trespassing.

One officer received a broken nose, an orbital fracture to his eye and a fractured finger after Henry struck him.

It was revealed in the press briefing that Henry was supposed to fly out of McCarran on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Police are still investigating to learn more behind why Henry did not take his flight.

Sergeant Hansen is assigned to the Airport Bureau, Tourist Safety Division, but has been placed on administrative leave as officials review the incident.