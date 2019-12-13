Update: Officer identified in officer-involved shooting from Tuesday

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson police have identified the police officer involved in the city’s sixth officer-involved shooting of the year. Police say Officer Andrew Avanessian was the officer who shot 40-year-old Israel Valle-Lopez.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Bourbon Street Sports bar around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of Valle-Lopez repeatedly pounding on the business’ door.

Police say Valle-Lopez pulled a knife on them as he was taken to the ground. Officer Avanessian shot him after he tried to stab an officer as he was taken into custody.

At last check, Valle-Lopez was in stable condition. No officers were hurt in the altercation.

Officer Avanessian has been placed on administrative leave.