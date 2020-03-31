UPDATE: Number of Nevada COVID cases reaches 1,113

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada increased to 1,113 as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The number of statewide deaths remains at 17.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services website is reporting the new cases and shows that 11,794 people have been tested for the virus with 10,681 testing negative.

The Southern Nevada Health District is still reporting 753 positive cases and 15 deaths which are the numbers that were released Monday

The website shows 7% of cases are in people 19 years old and under. The largest age group impacted (19%) is those between the ages of 30 to 39 followed by those between the ages of 40 to 59.