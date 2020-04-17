UPDATE: Clark County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were three newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Clark County, bringing the county’s total to 124, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s Friday report.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 203 in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 3,542.

The state reported 3,321 cases and 142 deaths as of Thursday night.

According to Southern Nevada Health District, 1,399 people have recovered from COVID-19; that’s just over 53% of all cases in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code.

Nearly 30,000 people have been tested in the state with more than 26,000 testing negative, according to the DHHS Dashboard below.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

No new Friday reports from counties other than Clark County at this time.

The only Nevada counties that have not reported a positive test for COVID-19: Esmeralda, Eureka, Lander, Pershing and Storey.