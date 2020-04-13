UPDATE: Nevada’s unemployment website working again

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state’s unemployment website is up and running Monday morning after crashing for several hours overnight. Anyone trying to file a new claim was greeted by an error message.

The site came back online before 2 a.m.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation website had taken the site down for maintenance for several hours Saturday night as well.

The site was updated to include information on the federal CARES Act and other system enhancements. The act is aimed at providing relief for those suffering from the devastating effects of COVID-19.

CARES will expand unemployment benefits for people whose benefits are about to expire. It will also compensate unemployed citizens with $600 weekly, on top of the benefits they’re already receiving from the state.