UPDATE: Nevada total positive COVID-19 cases up to 738

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Nevada is now up to 738, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. 14 deaths have also been reported in the state.

11,000 tests have been performed and 9,150 people have been tested. People can be tested more than once. A majority of the tests have been done at private labs, as only 612 have been performed at the Southern Nevada Public Health Lab.

