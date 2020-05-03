UPDATE: Nearly 3K people in Clark County have recovered from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As cases continue to rise, so do the number of people who are recovering from COVID-19. According to SNHD’s Sunday report, 2,946 people, or 68.93% of all cases reported in Clark County have recovered.

Early Sunday, Clark County reported three more COVID-19 related deaths and 49 new cases.

There are now 218 deaths reported in the county, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County. SNHD reports of Nevada’s 5,423 positive cases, 4,274 are in Clark.

Nevada now has more than 5,000 positive cases of COVID-19. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services reports 5,423 COVID-19 cases in Nevada, up 112 cases from Saturday’s report.

The number of deaths in Nevada stands at 257, 3 more than the number reported on Saturday.

Statewide, more than 56,000 tests have been conducted and more than 39,000 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard; last updated Sunday at 7 a.m.

There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, April 22, making that the highest number in a single day.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 2,973 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 106 new cases reported Friday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 473 total cases, up 15.

HENDERSON — 386 total cases, up 11.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 23 cases, unchanged. Mesquite has 8 cases. Pahrump reports 31 total cases, up 2.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — Three new deaths and 48 new positive tests were reported Friday. Washoe County has now seen 33 deaths and 921 positive tests for COVID-19. The new deaths involved two women, one in her 60s and one in her 40s, and one man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. The report of 48 new cases is the county’s highest jump in one day since the pandemic began.

NYE COUNTY — The county is now reporting 37 positive tests for COVID-19 — 31 in Pahrump alone. One new case reported Thursday evening occurred in Pahrump.

CARSON CITY — Two new positive tests were reported Friday evening, bringing Carson City’s total to 47. The cases involved a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s.

LYON COUNTY — A woman in her 20s tested positive, according to Friday’s report. She is the 29th COVID-19 case reported in the county.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A man in his 20s tested positive for COVID-19. The county is now reporting 20 cases of COVID-19.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Three new positive tests were reported on Thursday, and the county now has a total of 44 cases of COVID-19. Two women — one in her 50s and one in her 30s — and a man in his 50s are all self-isolating at home. Since the pandemic began, two people have died.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.