UPDATE: More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County overnight, number of recovered exceeds 3K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County rose by 137 in the last 24 hours, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County. SNHD reports of Nevada’s 5,491 positive cases, 4,411 are in Clark.

The health district also reported 5 more COVID-19 related deaths in the county Monday morning, bringing the total to 223.

As cases continue to rise, so do the number of people who are recovering from COVID-19. According to SNHD’s Monday report, the number of people who have recovered from the virus exceeded 3,000 on Monday. Of all the cases reported in Clark County, 3,018 people have recovered.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is now reporting 5,491 COVID-19 cases in Nevada, up 65 cases from Sunday.

The total number of deaths in Nevada is 262, five more than the number reported on Saturday.

Statewide, more than 57,000 tests have been conducted and nearly 40,000 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, April 22, making that the highest number in a single day.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 3,084 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 55 new cases reported Sunday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 488 total cases, up 3.

HENDERSON — 388 total cases, up 1.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 25 cases, unchanged. Mesquite has 9 cases. Pahrump reports 31 total cases, unchanged.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — Officials reported 28 new cases on Saturday and 29 more on Sunday, but no new deaths were reported. Washoe County’s totals are now: 977 positive tests, 33 deaths. There are currently 51 people hospitalized, and 382 people have recovered.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — The third death in Humboldt County was reported on Sunday. Officials said the man was in his 60s and died in the hospital. The county is now reporting a total of 50 positive tests.

CARSON CITY — A woman in her 20s tested positive on Saturday, and the area now has 48 COVID-19 cases, including one death.

LYON COUNTY — Five new positive tests were reported over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 34. Saturday: A man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s tested positive. Sunday: A woman in her 30s tested positive.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A woman in her 50s tested positive. The county now has a total of 21 COVID-19 cases.

LANDER COUNTY — One new positive test was reported over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 9 cases.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.